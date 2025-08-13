ME’s office identifies pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on West Side

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was killed Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was killed Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side.

Jennifer Eureste, 43, died from blunt force injuries. Her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Eureste was hit by a vehicle while reportedly panhandling, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of South General McMullen and Castroville Road.

The driver, a man in his mid-70s, reportedly had a hard time seeing while driving at night, according to an SAPD sergeant at the scene.

Police said the man drove his sedan up on the median at the intersection where Eureste was standing.

Eureste was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sergeant said, but later died.

Police said the driver had stayed at the scene and attempted to help Eureste after the crash.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

