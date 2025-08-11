ME’s office identifies motorcyclist killed in West Side crash

A man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash early Tuesday near South General McMullen and Wallace Street. The crash happened around 12:15 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a motorcyclist killed in a West Side crash earlier this week.

Daniel Arredondo, 20, died from blunt force injuries, the medical examiner’s office said Sunday. His death was ruled an accident.

Recommended Videos

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of South General McMullen and Wallace Street, not far from Castroville Road.

Arredondo was traveling south on General McMullen when he struck the back of a Chevrolet Impala while attempting to turn onto Wallace Street, a San Antonio police preliminary report stated.

Multiple witnesses told police Arredondo was speeding before the crash, police said.

Arredondo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Impala stayed at the scene and is not facing any charges, the report said.

Read more: