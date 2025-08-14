ME’s office identifies man who died after shooting outside South Side body shop

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed during an altercation outside of a South Side body shop

Eric Rodriguez, 41, died from a gunshot wound. The manner of his death is a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

Rodriguez had previously been hospitalized after the shooting around 10 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Southwest Military Drive, not far from Pleasanton Road.

An SAPD officer at the scene said a 35-year-old security guard was working on the property when he got into a scuffle with a man in a drainage ditch behind a nearby building.

The man’s friend, identified by police as Rodriguez, stepped in, and the argument escalated.

At some point, the security guard, believing Rodriguez was armed and allegedly reaching for a weapon, shot him in the chest, according to SAPD.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained the security guard. The report identifies him as a suspect; however, it does not indicate whether he could face charges.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

