Man shot, hospitalized after altercation outside South Side body shop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an altercation outside of a South Side body shop, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Monday around 10:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Military Drive.

An SAPD officer at the scene said a security guard working the property got into a scuffle with a man in a drainage ditch behind a building.

The man’s friend stepped in and allegedly reached for something on his person. The security guard shot the man in the chest, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained the security guard.

The victim, whose age is unknown, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

SAPD did not immediately specify if the man was reaching for a gun.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

