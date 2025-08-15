Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones backs off attempt to unilaterally change policy proposal process in new memo

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones backed off her attempt to unilaterally change the way council member proposals are made, according to a new memo obtained by KSAT on Thursday.

Jones previously said she was looking to make enhancements to the “council consideration requests” process.

Recommended Videos

While Jones said she still intends to change the process, she said she would take into consideration input from other council members in the process.

Jones said in the memo:

“I appreciate the comments and thoughts shared at the special meeting yesterday concerning the CCR process. Collectively, we share an objective of making the CCR process more efficient and effective so that we can address the community’s most pressing issues.

“Given the desire to use the current process as a baseline as we look at ways to improve the process, we will revert to the process outlined in the CCR Ordinance.

“I will ask my colleagues to identify and share improvements to the process so that we can readily identify what ideas can be implemented short of an ordinance or resolution, identify initiatives that are best discussed and considered in the budget process, and facilitate speedy and practical legal analysis and advice.

“I would target a collective review of the CCR process after the new year, so that we can implement improvements and add to the CCR ordinance as necessary.”

How did we get here?

The memo was sent one day after three councilmembers — District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito, and District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte — forced a conversation over the issue using a relatively rare maneuver to bypass the mayor and set the meeting.

The group, which spans the council’s political spectrum, argued Jones had improperly inserted hurdles into one of the primary ways for council members to start official policy discussions.

The clash highlighted early cracks and friction between the mayor and council members, who are just a few months into their four-year term and face looming issues like the city budget and ongoing Project Marvel discussions in the near future.

Professor Jon Taylor, the chairman of UTSA’s Department of Political Science and Geography, said the following in a text message to KSAT:

“It’s troubling that the Mayor doesn’t seem to understand the need to be thick skinned (while also not appearing aloof), fails to anticipate and defuse contentiousness on an issue that has spun out of control, and doesn’t seem to grasp that calling people liars is a big mistake (irrespective of whether it’s true or not).

“So many unforced errors. She needs to hire people who have experience in City Hall and can convey her vision for the city while also knowing how to deal with self-entitled council members who think that they would make a better Mayor that her.”

What is the CCR process?

Council members who want to propose an idea can file a CCR with the city clerk to prompt staff to look into the issue — as long as four other council members sign on, too.

Issues like the city’s horse carriage ban and making it easier to restrict semi-truck parking started out as CCRs.

But the CCR process was previously known for how long it could drag on, and council members passed an ordinance in March 2024 to help move their requests through more quickly.

However, in a July 14 memo, Jones outlined what she called “CCR Process Efficiencies,” which she told council members “will apply.”

Those included requiring the city manager’s signature on a CCR and an initial legal screening by the city attorney’s office before members could begin collecting signatures of supporting council members.

The 2024 ordinance includes a requirement to notify the city manager before submitting a CCR so any pertinent city plans or programs could be identified.

A possible legal review isn’t specifically mentioned until a proposal gets to the council’s Governance Committee.

While the mayor argued she’s trying to make the process more efficient and minimize legal risk for the city, opponents focused on whether Jones should be making those changes on her own.

“The CCR process is a council tool, and only the council should decide on how it is” Alderete Gavito said. “It is not...for one person to do.”

Read more: