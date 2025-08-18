BCSO looking for 13-year-old with medical condition last seen in east Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for Esabella Rodriguez.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager last seen in east Bexar County.

Esabella Rodriguez, 13, was last seen leaving her home in the 3800 block of Snowbird Lane near Binz Engleman Road around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Rodriguez was wearing a gray shirt and shorts at the time of her disappearance. She is believed to be barefoot.

BCSO said she has scars on her arms and legs and has a medical condition that requires medication.

Rodriguez is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have seen Rodriguez or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.