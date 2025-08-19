I-10 EB to UTSA Boulevard exit ramp closes permanently, TxDOT says

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation announced a permanent traffic closure on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.
As a part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, the I-10 eastbound (EB) exit ramp to UTSA Boulevard has been closed as of Monday, August 18.
Detour signage will be on-site to help guide traffic. However, TxDOT added information for travelers on their options when taking a detour.
Detour Option One:
If you are on the I-10 EB main lanes north of the Loop 1604 interchange and looking to access UTSA Boulevard, you can do so via Exit 556 B to the I-10 EB frontage road.
TxDOT said travelers will follow this frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, then turn onto UTSA Boulevard.
Detour Option Two:
If you are on the I-10 EB main lanes south of the Loop 1604 interchange and want to access UTSA Boulevard, use Exit 558 and head to the I-10 EB frontage road.
Travelers will use the turnaround at De Zavala Road and enter the I-10 westbound frontage road. They will turn onto UTSA Boulevard, TxDOT said.