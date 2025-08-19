I-10 EB to UTSA Boulevard exit ramp closes permanently, TxDOT says

When the system is complete, there will be five levels of ramps and roadways connecting Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on the city's Northwest side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation announced a permanent traffic closure on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

As a part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, the I-10 eastbound (EB) exit ramp to UTSA Boulevard has been closed as of Monday, August 18.

Recommended Videos

Detour signage will be on-site to help guide traffic. However, TxDOT added information for travelers on their options when taking a detour.

Detour Option One:

If you are on the I-10 EB main lanes north of the Loop 1604 interchange and looking to access UTSA Boulevard, you can do so via Exit 556 B to the I-10 EB frontage road.

TxDOT said travelers will follow this frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, then turn onto UTSA Boulevard.

Detour Option Two:

If you are on the I-10 EB main lanes south of the Loop 1604 interchange and want to access UTSA Boulevard, use Exit 558 and head to the I-10 EB frontage road.

Travelers will use the turnaround at De Zavala Road and enter the I-10 westbound frontage road. They will turn onto UTSA Boulevard, TxDOT said.

You can learn more on the TxDOT website.