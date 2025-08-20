Hunt ISD transforms from emergency shelter back to learning environment for new school year

HUNT, Texas – More than 200 children returned to Hunt schools on Wednesday, marking the start of a school year unlike any other.

The school had been at the center of one of the most historic floods in the state’s history.

At Hunt ISD, Superintendent Luci Harmon greeted the first day with excitement.

“We’ve been looking forward to it for a long time, preparing for it,” she said.

The classrooms, once used as emergency recovery shelters filled with cots and the scent of rescue dogs, have been restored fully to learning spaces.

Harmon said the community’s support has made the return special.

“We’ve had a balloon artist reach out that did all the decorations in the entry for us to make it special for the kids when they come back,” she said.

Mental health will be a priority for both students and teachers, with resources in place, including additional staff from Region 20, and support for emotional well-being throughout the day.

“We knew early on it would be important for kids to see each other before the first day. We couldn’t have today be the first day that they see each other,” Harmon said. “We all feel emotionally ready.”

As the school year begins, Harmon expressed gratitude for the community and KSAT’s coverage supporting their story.

“We’re ready for a great year. Thank you for journeying with us,” she said.