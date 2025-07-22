Hunt ISD campus functioning as flood relief volunteer hub weeks before classes start

HUNT, Texas – Since the recent Hill Country flooding, the Hunt Independent School District has become a hub of relief and recovery, with classrooms converted into temporary sleeping quarters and community volunteers coordinating efforts around the clock.

Superintendent Lucy Harmon and Principal Sarah Nichols have been on site every day, managing the flow of volunteers and resources.

Classrooms have been turned into sleeping wings for search crews.

“We were really looked to early,” she said. “It was a place (where) the volunteer fire department was covered up in volunteers, and so they were trying to handle first responders, and they were sending volunteers here to Miss Nichols and (she helped) them find a place that they can work and trying to pair them with people that were calling and needing help.”

Classrooms have been repurposed for multiple uses. One room is reserved for the Houston Fire Department’s K9 unit, while another former science classroom now serves as a resting area stocked with snacks, coffee and toiletries.

The playground, usually filled with children playing soccer, is currently covered with tents housing volunteer teams, such as Team Rubicon. An equipment room has been turned into a laundromat for search crews.

Teachers were even coordinating sleeping arrangements with other community members who had space and wanted to help crews stay in the Hunt area.

Harmon says that at one point, they printed out flyers and put them on cars to ensure that crews knew where the resources were in Hunt.

Teachers are running this space, so of course, there is order. They implemented a check-in process for volunteers, organizing donated bedding and toiletries, and assigning cots to those staying overnight.

Despite the intensity of the ongoing recovery, Harmon said the community’s support for the school remains strong.

“It’s been intense, but this community loves this school and everything we do; this community supports our school, so it’s been a blessing to give back to our community,” Harmon said. “I think three months from now we are going to pass out, but right now we are pressing on, excited to give back.”

The school has only about 200 students; two students were lost in the flood, and a teacher lost her home.

Starting on Aug. 1, the school will begin transitioning back to a normal campus, preparing its staff and grounds to receive students on Aug. 20. Part of this process has already begun.

Last week, students were invited to the campus to see one another, share stories and grieve.

The school counselor — Verlene Wallace, the 2025 HEB Excellence in Education Counselor of the Year — has already begun reaching out to all the students to start counseling.

“It’s going to be all hands on deck to turn ourselves back into school, take a moment for ourselves to refresh. And be ready for our friends that are showing up,” Harmon said.

The school has a flood relief fund. The money will be used to do special activities for staff and students all year long and to honor those students who were killed in the flood.

