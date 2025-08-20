Skip to main content
Local News

UTSA move-in week kicks off with excitement, mixed emotions and Texas heat

Classes begin for Roadrunners on Monday

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Maria Wence, News Intern

SAN ANTONIO – University of Texas at San Antonio students are meeting their roommates and unpacking their bags as they settle into their dorms ahead of the new school year.

This week marks move-in week for students, when they have time to explore campus and get adjusted.

KSAT visited the campus on Tuesday. It was a day of mixed emotions, and the Texas heat added to the stress of moving.

Parents KSAT spoke with were excited but sad to see their children leave the nest.

One student said, “I’ve been living with my mom for my whole life. Now I get to spread my wings. I get to go out and meet new people.”

Classes officially begin for Roadrunners on Monday.

