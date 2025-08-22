Pickup Lines: Spurs attorney reflects on his time at City Hall and early political influences

SAN ANTONIO – The latest Pickup Lines segment features San Antonio Spurs Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Bobby Perez.

He has been in the news a lot lately with all of the talk about Project Marvel. The Jefferson High School grad has led the negotiations on behalf of the Spurs with the city and county.

Perez is no stranger to City Hall. He served briefly on the City Council in the late 1990s and hails from a family of public servants.

He grew up wanting to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but ended up working in the NBA instead.

“When I was a little boy, I’m not sure I had a job goal, but it was, it seems like every Sunday, the whole family were watching the Dallas Cowboys. And that’s what our family revolved around. And it was just kids running around in the community riding our bikes. And we all live very near each other. We still do today,” Perez recalled

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news and stories.