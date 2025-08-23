Kitchen fire causes ‘moderate damage’ at original Burger Boy restaurant, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – No injuries were reported after a kitchen fire broke out Friday night at the original Burger Boy location, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of North St. Mary’s Street.

SAFD said the fire began in the kitchen, which then spread into the restaurant’s attic. Firefighters were able to quickly prevent the fire from spreading any further.

The restaurant sustained “moderate damage,” according to the department.

Employees were able to evacuate safely, SAFD said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: