Man arrested for alleged machete attack outside West Side food mart

Jorge Gonzalez Lopez, 67, is accused of using a machete in an aggravated assault on the far west side of Bexar County.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 67-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking someone outside a food mart on the far West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Gonzalez Lopez faces charges for tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the office said in a Facebook post.

Recommended Videos

On August 16, 2025, deputies responded to a call at the Talley Food Mart for reports of a suspect wielding a machete.

Deputies say Lopez and the victim fled the scene before they arrived.

Jorge Gonzalez Lopez, 67, faces charges for Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, court records show. (Central Records)

On August 17, 2025, deputies say they located the victim who had multiple cuts that required up to 30 stitches. He told deputies he wanted to pursue charges against the suspect.

Lopez was identified as the suspect from bystander video, according to BCSO.

Deputies executed a search warrant on August 19, 2025, at Lopez’s home on Dugas Drive. They found clothing from the day of the attack, along with blood evidence inside Lopez’s vehicle.

Lopez admitted to deputies he threw out the machete following the attack.

He was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

More crime-related coverage on KSAT