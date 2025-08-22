Man accused of shooting, killing former work colleague on Northwest Side over $31K dispute, arrest warrant says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year on the Northwest Side, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KSAT.

Bexar County court records show that Naqibullah Habibzoi was taken into custody on Thursday for first-degree murder. His mugshot was not readily available.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on May 31 in the 9100 block of Dartbrook Drive, located near Fredericksburg Road.

Upon arrival, the warrant said that officers found the victim, identified as 34-year-old Awal Noor Kiftan, dead from gunshot wounds.

Habibzoi allegedly posted comments and videos on social media, where he mentioned Kiftan and a dispute over $31,000, the warrant stated.

According to the warrant, Habibzoi believed that Kiftan “had his $31,000.”

Habibzoi made statements such as, “We never move on without taking our own revenge,” and “If you do something bad to us, something bad will happen to you,” the warrant stated.

In a video posted on TikTok with a cropped picture of Kiftan in it, Habibzoi said Kiftan had tricked him and allegedly stole his $31,000, San Antonio police documents show.

An SAPD detective obtained media of a phone call where Habibzoi said Kiftan would not provide him with the money, according to the warrant. As a result, Habibzoi was heard in the phone call saying that he had finished Kiftan.

Habibzoi swore in the phone call that he killed Kiftan with his hands, the warrant stated. He also mentioned that “his heart is pleased and satisfied” now that Kiftan is gone.

Information from Habibzoi’s phone showed that he had traveled from Houston to San Antonio on the day of the murder, the warrant said. He returned to Houston shortly after the shooting.

SAPD-issued documents said that license plate readers also captured Habibzoi’s vehicle traveling from Houston to San Antonio on May 31.

