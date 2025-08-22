Man charged in connection to hit-and-run death of 62-year-old woman in Balcones Heights, records show

ARLINGTON, Texas – A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old woman in Balcones Heights, records show.

Kevin Tilley, 36, is charged with collision involving death and tampering with evidence, according to court records, after his vehicle allegedly hit and killed Irma Deleon, 62, on June 13.

The Balcones Heights Police Department told KSAT in June that Deleon was crossing Fredericksburg Road, near the Wonderland of the Americas, when someone crashed into her and sped off.

Nearly a month later, Balcones Heights police issued an arrest warrant for Tilley.

In the affidavit, police allege Tilley was speeding, driving his vehicle in a reckless manner and he didn’t stop to call 911 or render aid.

Days later, the affidavit stated witnesses saw Kevin taking apart the car, buying new parts and hammering down the hood.

Balcones Heights police identified the suspect’s silver sedan as an Acura TLX, manufactured between 2015 and 2017.

The car did not originally appear to have a front license plate, and police reported damage to the right front portion of the car.

During the investigation, authorities found surveillance video of the vehicle with damage to the front hood and windshield at a restaurant. Balcones Heights police gathered more evidence to believe Tilley’s vehicle was used in the fatal hit-and-run.

On June 19, authorities drove to Tilley’s residence in Medina County and found the Acura in the front yard.

Tilley’s girlfriend’s mother was the only one home at the time, and according to an affidavit, told police that Kevin told her he hit a deer near Helotes.

Tilley and his girlfriend, Helen Ellis, later arrived at the house, the affidavit said, and police believed Ellis was being deceptive to officers.

Authorities later swabbed parts of the vehicle, which came back positive for blood.

On June 30, police received more surveillance video they requested that showed the suspect’s car drive by a bus at a high rate of speed seconds after hitting the victim, according to the warrant.

Authorities said Tilley was arrested by Arlington Police, and was later transferred to Tarrant County.

As of Thursday evening, Tilley is in the process of being transferred to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

