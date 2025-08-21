Woman arrested, accused of stabbing man in west Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a stabbing that hospitalized a man with a life-threatening injury, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Latia Merrill, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, court records indicate.

The stabbing happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Empresario Drive and Potranco Road outside Loop 1604.

The sheriff’s office said the victim, described as a man in his 30s, was stabbed in his right arm. A tourniquet was provided to treat the injury.

Merrill allegedly fled the scene on foot. However, BCSO said that she was later found and taken into custody.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

