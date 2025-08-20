Skip to main content
Clear icon
91º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Deputies search for woman accused of stabbing man in west Bexar County, BCSO says

The suspect fled the scene on foot

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

BCSO badge (BCSO)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The stabbing was reported after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Empresario Drive and Potranco Road, outside Loop 1604.

Recommended Videos

Deputies said a man in his 30s was stabbed in his right arm by a woman who fled the scene on foot.

The man was given a tourniquet for his injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

BCSO said his injuries are life-threatening.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos