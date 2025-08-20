Deputies search for woman accused of stabbing man in west Bexar County, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The stabbing was reported after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Empresario Drive and Potranco Road, outside Loop 1604.

Deputies said a man in his 30s was stabbed in his right arm by a woman who fled the scene on foot.

The man was given a tourniquet for his injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.

BCSO said his injuries are life-threatening.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

