SAPD searching for person who killed missing 64-year-old man in North Side in 2024

Benjamin Regalado, 64, went missing on March 18 and found dead on March 31.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who killed a 64-year-old man in 2024.

Benjamin Regalado was last seen on March 18, 2024, and was found dead on March 31, 2024.

His body was found in Olmos Creek behind the 500 block of Brookview Drive, and his death was ruled a homicide, SAPD said.

Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for Regalado’s death.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

