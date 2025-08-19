Skip to main content
ME’s office rules man’s death a homicide after body found on West Side

The medical examiner’s office identified the man as Johnny Montoya, 30

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dorris Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man found dead on the West Side over the weekend died from a gunshot wound, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police found the man’s body just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dorris Street.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified the man as Johnny Montoya, 30. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional information was not immediately available.

