ME’s office rules man’s death a homicide after body found on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man found dead on the West Side over the weekend died from a gunshot wound, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

San Antonio police found the man’s body just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Dorris Street.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified the man as Johnny Montoya, 30. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional information was not immediately available.

