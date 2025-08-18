New Braunfels police identifies victim stabbed to death outside dance hall

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Authorities in New Braunfels have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing early Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Mario Saldana of San Antonio, a New Braunfels police spokesperson told KSAT late Monday morning.

The New Braunfels Police Department arrested David Saldana, 55, and charged him with murder.

City officials said Monday that they have not been provided with any information that indicates the suspect and victim are directly related.

New Braunfels police also clarified Monday that the stabbing happened outside the El Flaco Event Center, which was formerly known as Legends Dance Hall, located in the 5400 block of Interstate 35 southbound near Posey Road.

The stabbing happened just after midnight on Sunday during a “large disturbance” call in the parking lot, according to investigators.

Police said Mario Saldana suffered an apparent stab wound and was later transported to a San Antonio hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

David Saldana was booked into the Comal County Jail, authorities said. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Investigators at the scene said they gathered evidence and witness statements that led them to identify David Saldana as the suspect. Officers later found the suspect at a home in the 200 block of Gruene Road in New Braunfels.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

