New Braunfels man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing outside dance hall, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A man was arrested early Sunday morning in connection with the death of a man stabbed outside a dance hall in New Braunfels, according to a news release.

David Saldana, 55, from New Braunfels, was charged with homicide, New Braunfels police said. Saldana has not yet been booked into the Comal County Jail.

The stabbing occurred just after midnight during a “large disturbance” in the parking lot of Legends Dance Hall, located in the 5400 block of Interstate 35 South near Rusch Lane.

A 52-year-old San Antonio man died from his injuries after suffering an apparent stab wound, police said, after he was transported to a San Antonio hospital.

Investigators at the scene gathered evidence and witness statements that led to the identity of Saldana, police said, and later found at a home in the 200 block of Gruene Road.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests or charges may be pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

