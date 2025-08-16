Man killed in Pleasanton shooting overnight while walking with ex-girlfriend, police say

PLEASANTON, Texas – A 19-year-old man is dead after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend ended in a shooting, the Pleasanton Police Department said in a news release.

The department said two men were arrested after Carlos Romero, 19, was shot and killed in the 500 block of Duck Street on Friday night.

Detectives said Romero was walking with his ex-girlfriend and her brother Seth Valenzuela, 19, just before midnight prior the shooting.

The ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, 18-year-old Daniel Gonzales, allegedly approached Romero and began a physical altercation, according to the release.

Police said they believe Gonzales and Valenzuela shot Romero after he attempted to defend himself.

Gonzales and Valenzuela were both arrested, according to the release, and face charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

Officers located Romero with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Duck Street and Ohio Street just before midnight Friday, the release said.

Although efforts were made to save Romero’s life, Perez said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they discovered two firearms with extended magazines, gloves and cellphones believed to be involved in the shooting a few blocks from where it occurred.

The release said the case remains active and further charges may be filed.

