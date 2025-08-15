ME’s office identifies woman killed in downtown apartment complex shooting

San Antonio police working the scene of a fatal shooting in the 300 block of South Flores Street on Thursday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex earlier this week.

Elizabeth Villalobos, 28, was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, the office said.

Recommended Videos

The Medical Examiner said it is still unclear what led to the shooting, but a San Antonio police sergeant on the scene told KSAT on Thursday morning they believed the shooting was “accidental.”

Officers were dispatched just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday to the Encore SoFlo Apartments in the 300 block of South Flores Street, not far from East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

The sergeant said a woman and a man, who appeared to be in a relationship, had several guns on a table. At some point, the woman was shot once in the abdomen, SAPD said.

San Antonio police took the man in for questioning and seized multiple guns from the downtown apartment.

Investigators spent the better part of Thursday morning inside the ground-floor apartment, processing it for evidence from the shooting.

In a Friday afternoon statement, an SAPD spokesperson said officers have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting.

SAPD has not confirmed whether the woman or someone else fired the gunshot. The department said its investigation is ongoing.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: