Investigators seize multiple guns from downtown apartment where woman was shot to death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police seized multiple guns from a downtown apartment where a woman was shot to death early Thursday morning.

Crime scene investigators were seen carrying several paper bags filled with evidence, including two that contained long guns, out of the apartment on South Flores Street near East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

Investigators spent the better part of the morning inside the ground-floor apartment, processing it for evidence from the shooting.

SAPD Sergeant Abina Elliotte said the investigation stemmed from a call that the department received shortly after 4 a.m. about what was described as an accidental shooting.

“And there’s not much we can say beyond that. The investigation is still ongoing,” Elliotte told KSAT 12 News.

Initially, a supervisor at the scene told news crews that it appeared someone inside the apartment had been mishandling or playing with a gun, possibly a rifle, causing it to go off.

The woman killed was shot in her upper body, police said.

Elliotte confirmed there was one other person, a man, inside the apartment with the woman at the time. He was taken into custody for further questioning.

Video from the scene early on showed the man in handcuffs, obviously distraught while sitting on the ground.

“That person is now being interviewed with our homicide unit,” Elliotte said.

Patrol vehicles and crime scene tape remained in place near the apartment until well after daybreak.

Neighbors were surprised by the scene as they woke up and began their day.

“We saw the crime scene unit right here, so we poked our heads (out) and we see all of this yellow tape,” said Ryan Paggao, who lives a few doors down from the apartment where the woman was shot. “We were kind of just wondering what happened.”

Paggao, who had spent the evening entertaining his cousin from Chicago, said they slept through any commotion, including gunshots. They later found real-life drama right outside their front door.

“San Antonio is great, but that was really crazy,” said his cousin, Bryce Mathews.

As of Thursday afternoon, police had not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. SAPD has not confirmed whether the woman or someone else fired the gunshot.

