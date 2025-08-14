Crime Stoppers seeking tips in connection with fatal West Side shooting near US Highway 90

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips from the public in connection with a man fatally shot last month on the West Side near U.S. Highway 90.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking tips from the public in connection with a fatal shooting last month on the West Side near U.S. Highway 90.

Wilian Arnaldo Maldonado Bonilla, 24, was found with a gunshot wound on Friday, July 25, on a driveway in the 2700 block of Frontier Drive, according to Crime Stoppers.

San Antonio police initially said they found Bonilla in the 7300 block of U.S. Highway 90 West.

Video surveillance appears to show a vehicle driving through the parking lot of a nearby shopping center and club before confronting Bonilla, authorities said.

Bonilla was taken to a hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be left on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

