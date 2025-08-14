Male robbed at East Side ATM, police say

San Antonio police said it is investigating at robbery at an East Side ATM.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said it is investigating a robbery at an East Side ATM.

Officers said they were dispatched on a robbery in progress call just after 11 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of the Southeast Loop 410 access road, which is located just north of Rigsby Avenue.

According to a preliminary police report, a male using the ATM was robbed as money was being placed inside the machine.

When KSAT arrived at the location, a drive-thru at the Security Service Federal Credit Union, one of the ATMs appeared to be ripped open. Pieces of the machine were also seen scattered near the ATM.

It is unclear how many suspects SAPD is looking for or if the robbery victim sustained any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

