15 suspects, including Frio County judge, make court appearance in vote-harvesting scandal

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – More than a dozen men and women who were charged in connection with a vote-harvesting scandal appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

All 15 suspects appeared either in-person at the Frio County Courthouse or virtually for the Wednesday morning hearing.

Six of the 15 suspects, who were indicted in May, entered not guilty pleas earlier this year. The other nine, who were indicted in June, officially pled not guilty in court on Wednesday.

Because other judges in the county excused themselves from the case, it was presided by state Judge Sid Harle of the 4th Administrative Judicial Region via Zoom.

The 4th Administrative Judicial Region spans 22 counties, including Frio.

The suspects are all expected to be back in court in early October.

The 15 suspects

In May, KSAT Investigates broke the news of the first six arrests, which included the following prominent Frio County elected officials:

Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho on three counts of vote harvesting

Pearsall City Council member Ramiro Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall Independent School District board member Adriann Ramirez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator Carlos Segura on one count of tampering with evidence

Pearsall City Council member Racheal Garza on one count of vote harvesting

Rosa Rodriguez, who the 81st Judicial District Attorney said is an alleged vote harvester, on two counts of vote harvesting

81st Judicial District Attorney Audrey Gossett Louis confirmed the following people were indicted on June 30 in connection with the vote-harvesting investigation.

Former Bexar County Democratic Party Chair and former San Antonio mayoral candidate Juan Manuel Medina on two counts of vote harvesting

Former Pearsall Mayor Petra Davina Trevino on one count of vote harvesting

Former Dilley council member Inelda Rodriguez on three counts of vote harvesting

Former Dilley Mayor Mary Ann Obregon on two counts of vote harvesting

Rachel Leal on one count of vote harvesting

Former Texas House candidate Cecilia Castellano on two counts of vote harvesting

Susanna Flores Carrizales on one count of vote harvesting

Precinct 3 Frio County Commissioner Raul Carrizales III on one count of vote harvesting

Pearsall ISD Board Secretary Maricela Garcia Benavides on one count of vote harvesting

The charges

Maricela Garcia Benavides

Benavides, a member of the Pearsall ISD school board, is accused of using Cash App to transfer funds to a woman, who then transferred them to Cheryl Denise Castillo, in exchange for vote-harvesting services.

According to her indictment, Benavides provided the compensation “on or about” March 24, 2023.

While the woman was identified in court records, KSAT Investigates is not identifying her because she has not been charged with any crime at the time of publication.

According to a district website, Benavides’ term on the school board ends in May 2026.

Rochelle Camacho

According to her indictment, Camacho is facing three counts of vote harvesting.

Camacho, who is also the Frio County Judge, was suspended in May by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct shortly after these charges came to light.

According to the commission’s order, Camacho was suspended without pay until her charges are dismissed, her acquittal or if the commission reconsiders its decision.

Raul Carrizales III

Raul Carrizales III has been accused of providing a payment to Cheryl Denise Castillo in exchange for vote-harvesting services, his indictment indicates.

Raul Carrizales III allegedly provided the payment to his mother, Susanna, who served as a third party. Susanna Carrizales then provided that payment to Cheryl Denise Castillo, according to court records.

Susanna Flores Carrizales

Carrizales, who is facing one vote-harvesting charge, is accused of providing a payment to Cheryl Denise Castillo “on or about” Dec. 22, 2023, in exchange for vote-harvesting services, according to her indictment.

Carrizales is Raul Carrizales’ mother.

Cecilia Castellano

Cecilia Castellano, who ran in the 2024 election for the District 80 seat in the Texas House of Representatives, is facing two vote-harvesting charges.

According to her indictment, Castellano is accused of providing compensation or other benefits in separate instances on Feb. 23, 2024.

Court documents indicate the compensation went from Medina, who acted on Castellano’s behalf, to Rachel Leal, who then transferred the money to Cheryl Denise Castillo in exchange for receiving vote-harvesting services.

Castellano is also accused of providing compensation to former Dilley city council member Inelda Rodriguez in exchange for vote-harvesting services.

Castellano later lost the Texas House race to Republican and former Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin in November 2024.

Racheal Garza

Garza is facing one charge of vote harvesting. According to the City of Pearsall’s website, she was first elected to city council in 2022.

Garza ran unopposed earlier this year and won back the council seat. She was officially sworn in on May 13.

Rachel Leal

In her indictment, Leal is accused of providing vote-harvesting services to Cecilia Castellano and receiving money for that work.

Documents show she allegedly harvested votes “on or about Feb. 20, 2024.”

Juan Manuel Medina

According to his indictment, Medina is accused of vote harvesting on behalf of Cecilia Castellano, who ran as a Democrat in the 2024 election for the District 80 seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

Documents accused Medina of knowingly providing “compensation or other benefit” to Rachel Leal and Inelda Rodriguez in February 2024 in exchange for “vote-harvesting services.”

During his Aug. 13 court appearance, Medina filed a motion to have his case dismissed. Harle said he will hear Medina’s motion on Oct. 6.

Mary Ann Obregon

Obregon, a former mayor of Dilley, is accused of two vote-harvesting charges.

In her indictment, Obregon is accused of providing direct vote-harvesting services to Cecilia Castellano on or about two separate occasions: Feb. 28, 2024, and May 25, 2024.

Obregon is also alleged to have received compensation from mobile money-sharing applications such as Zelle or Cash App. Juan Manuel Medina, who acted on Cecilia Castellano’s behalf, is accused of paying Obregon.

Adriann Ramirez

Ramirez, who is the twin sister of Frio County Judge Rochelle Camacho, is facing three vote-harvesting charges in connection with the investigation.

Like Maricela Benavides, Ramirez is a member of the Pearsall ISD school board of trustees.

Inelda Rodriguez

Rodriguez, a former Dilley city council member, is facing the most vote-harvesting charges among the group of nine who surrendered to authorities this week: three.

According to her indictment, Rodriguez is accused of providing vote-harvesting services in exchange for compensation from Juan Manuel Medina on or about three separate occasions: Feb. 28, 2024; May 19, 2024; and May 25, 2024.

Documents show Rodriguez received compensation via mobile money-sharing applications Zelle and Cash App.

Medina acted as a third-party source on behalf of then-Texas House candidate Cecilia Castellano.

Rodriguez entered a not guilty plea on Aug. 13.

Rosa Rodriguez

Rodriguez is facing two counts of vote harvesting.

She appeared virtually before Judge Harle for a Aug. 13 court hearing when she pled not guilty.

Carlos Segura

As of Aug. 13, Segura is the only suspect facing a tampering with evidence charge in connection with the investigation.

He was among the first six suspects who were taken into custody in May, but he did not appear with the other five individuals when they made their first court appearance on May 23.

Segura, a former Frio County Elections Administrator, pled not guilty in court on Aug. 13.

Petra Davina Trevino

According to her indictment, Trevino is accused of “directly and knowingly providing compensation” to a woman named Cheryl Denise Castillo in exchange for vote-harvesting services.

Records in previous KSAT Investigates reporting of this story show that Castillo died in October 2024.

Ramiro Trevino

Authorities said Trevino, a Pearsall city council member, is facing one vote-harvesting charge.

According to the City of Pearsall’s website, he was first elected to city council in 2022.

Like Garza, Trevino ran unopposed earlier this year and won back the council seat. He and Garza were officially sworn in on May 13.

