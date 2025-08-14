Woman shot, killed inside downtown apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed inside a downtown apartment complex in an apparent accidental shooting, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 300 block of South Flores Street, not far from East Cesar E Chavez Boulevard, around 4:30 a.m.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the woman and a man had guns on a table in a unit at the complex, and at some point, the woman was shot in the abdomen.

The sergeant said the two people, both 29 years old, appeared to be in a relationship. The shooting, according to the sergeant, was believed to be accidental.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide investigators were coming to the scene to speak to the man, police said.

