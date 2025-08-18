SAPD: Second victim identified in West Side shooting by man accused of killing son

SAN ANTONIO – A second victim has been identified from a fatal West Side shooting earlier this month, San Antonio police announced on Monday.

An SAPD spokesperson said Wilfredo Lopez, 44, is also facing a capital murder of multiple persons charge for the Aug. 10 shooting deaths of his son, 22-year-old Jose Darwin Rivera Vasquez, and Anabelly Licett Vasquez, 28.

Police said Monday that Lopez was given the upgraded capital murder of multiple persons charge after Anabelly died from her injuries on Saturday.

Lopez was initially booked into the Bexar County jail on Aug. 11 for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Jasmin Diaz Cruz, 21, was also hospitalized after the shooting with life-threatening injuries. Lopez’s son died at the hospital on Aug. 12, SAPD said.

SAPD said Lopez shot his three family members in the head inside an apartment located in the 300 block of Altitude Drive, near Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 90. On Monday, authorities said an unspecified “disturbance” preceded Lopez to produce a weapon and shoot his relatives.

Lopez then fled the apartment in a truck with three children after the shooting. One child was left in the apartment, a preliminary SAPD report stated.

Officers found Lopez’s vehicle and took him into custody. The three children in the vehicle were unharmed, police said.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez is also currently held in jail on a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer.

Details about what led up to the shooting remain unclear.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

