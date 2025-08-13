Man booked after allegedly killing son, injuring 2 others in West Side shooting, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of fatally shooting his son and injuring two others was booked into the Bexar County jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Altitude Street, near Loop 410 and Highway 90.

Wilfredo Lopez, 40, was booked in connection with the shooting, according to court records.

The San Antonio Police Department said Lopez shot his three family members in the head inside one of the apartments. All three were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

SAPD said Lopez’s 22-year-old son died at the hospital. On Tuesday, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the son as Jose Rivera.

According to SAPD, Lopez fled the apartment in a truck with three children after the shooting. One child was left in the apartment, a preliminary report said.

Officers found Lopez’s vehicle and took him into custody. The three children in the vehicle were unharmed, SAPD said.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unclear.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

