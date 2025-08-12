BCSO seeks public’s help in locating man linked to two shootings in far northwest Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Kevin Michael Balditt.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with two separate shootings in northwest Bexar County.

Both incidents occurred on July 22, after deputies were dispatched to Pure Silver, located near Galm Road, for a report of shots being fired at a parked vehicle, a BCSO Facebook post said.

As deputies responded, they were then dispatched for another nearby shooting incident on Silver Hollow.

The details around this call showed a vehicle, a garage door and a front door were damaged by bullets.

Authorities began investigating both incidents and learned from the victims that they had argued with a man named Kevin Michael Balditt before the shootings.

Balditt, who was later identified as the wanted man, allegedly made threats toward them. Deputies also found surveillance footage showing him in a brown GMC Sierra truck at both scenes, the sheriff’s office said.

The next day, deputies executed a search warrant at Balditt’s residence and found two handguns, matching shell casings, footage and his phone.

Digital evidence placed him at both scenes and he allegedly admitted driving during both incidents, the sheriff’s office said. However, he remains at large.

Balditt faces four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

If you have any information on Balditt’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org

