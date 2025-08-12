Man arrested, charged in connection with fiery crash near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, records say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested and hit with several charges in connection with a fiery crash outside JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, killing one person.

Jesus F. Estrada, 22, faces at least three charges, including intoxication manslaughter, Bexar County court records show.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Harry Wurzbach.

An SAPD preliminary report said about 20 minutes before the crash, Estrada’s vehicle fled a traffic stop with one passenger.

The report did not indicate where the traffic stop was initiated.

The vehicle was allegedly speeding just before crashing into a stone pillar near the base and catching fire. It was being pursued by police from Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills and San Antonio, according to the report.

Military police from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston pulled the driver out of the vehicle, and San Antonio Fire Department crews extinguished the vehicle fire, the report said.

Estrada was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. He was later found to be intoxicated, the report said.

The passenger, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS officials.

An email from a JBSA-Fort Sam Houston spokesperson Monday afternoon also confirmed the death after the crash.

In addition to the intoxication manslaughter charges, Estrada is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, records show.

A mugshot for Estrada was not immediately available early Tuesday. KSAT will update this story once the mugshot is released.

