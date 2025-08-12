‘Like nobody cared’: Victim’s mother demands justice after murder suspect’s extradition takes months

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – After three months, a fugitive accused of murder is now back in Bexar County.

Ronnie Jay Salas, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Andre Montera, 24. After nearly a month on the run, authorities arrested Salas in Kansas. Last week, he was extradited to the Bexar County jail.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said three months for an extradition process is “not unusual” given the logistics and legal requirements for a transfer. Toni Brantley, Montera’s mom, is still calling for clarity.

“We’re already suffering from a loss, then we suffer from the system,” she said.

Montera was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Nogalitos Street on the Southwest Side. Brantley said he was picking up a coworker before his night shift when the shooting happened.

“My son was unarmed in his seatbelt in the car pulling away,” Brantley said.

KSAT spoke to Brantley for the first time at the beginning of May.

She said after the extradition papers were written, it took weeks for them to be processed at the county level and the state level.

“It looked like nobody cared,” she said. “I was not going to let Texas take so long that this guy got to walk out the doors in Kansas. I just wasn’t.”

The governor’s office said timelines for these processes can vary based on “court schedules, transport and personnel availability.”

“In this case, Bexar County was notified of Mr. Salas’s arrest in Kansas. They then submitted an application to the Governor’s office, which resulted in the issuance of the required documents,” the office said.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday that Salas’ case had been indicted, but the office could not comment further on the extradition timeline.

Salas’ bond is set at $350,000. His next hearing is set for Nov. 3.

Read also: