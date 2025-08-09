Father still searching for answers in 2019 murder of San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO – More than five years after 20-year-old Meagan Gonzales was found murdered and burned in a field in southwest Bexar County, her father is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with answers.

Eddie Gonzales said his daughter disappeared in November 2019 after telling him she was going to drop off her ex-boyfriend. She never returned.

Her body was discovered weeks later, burned beyond recognition, in a rural area in southwest Bexar County. Her truck was later found abandoned at an apartment complex near Loop 410 and Bandera Road.

“I’m not going to give up until the responsible people get arrested,” Eddie Gonzales told KSAT. “I’m never going to stop until we get justice and she can rest in peace.”

Gonzales said he first reported his daughter missing to the San Antonio Police Department on Nov. 11, 2019, but no report was filed at the time.

He said police initially dismissed his concerns, telling him that because his daughter was 20 years old, she was considered an adult and likely had left on her own will.

Person of interest in the unsolved murder case of Meagan Gonzales Courtesy: Search & Support San Antonio (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Gonzales and his wife said they never believed that assertion. Days later, they spotted someone else driving his daughter’s truck. When they confronted the man, he fled.

After multiple attempts, a formal police report was finally filed.

On Dec. 3, 2019, a property owner discovered a body in a field while plowing. That body was later confirmed to be Meagan Gonzales.

Since then, her father has conducted his own investigation — combing through social media, gathering comments and also commissioning a sketch of the man last seen driving her vehicle.

In 2024, a nonprofit helped create an AI-generated video of Meagan to bring renewed attention to the case.

“She had everything going for her,” Eddie Gonzales said. “She was sweet, charming. Everybody liked her.”

Despite the time that has passed, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case. A Crime Stoppers reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call (210) 224-STOP.

