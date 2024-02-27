Betrayed Justice: The murder of Jasmine Williams

SAN ANTONIO – Jasmine Williams was brutally murdered in front of her children in 2020.

What began as a planned robbery by some of her friends escalated into a plan to kill her.

KSAT 12 has been following this case since Williams was killed on July 14, 2020.

Williams was shot multiple times, her home was burglarized for some sneakers, a jar of coins and her phone.

The crimes were committed in front of her two young daughters, who were not harmed during the incident.

The investigation led to seven people getting arrested, four were people that Williams knew personally.

Six of the seven suspects originally charged with the capital murder of Jasmine Williams in July 2020 have been sentenced for lesser charges. Dorian Murphree's case was dismissed. (KSAT)

Despite what Williams’ family called a mountain of evidence, the wheels of justice seemed to falter and each co-defendant was given a plea deal on a lesser charge.

This Texas Crime Stories takes a look at the case as it goes through the criminal justice system, and reveals details from grand jury testimony and what Hannah Williams calls failures by the justice system.

We reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for an interview about the case but they declined to comment.

You can watch the full episode in the video player or hear the podcast below.