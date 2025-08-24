3 SAPD officers shoot, kill man after threatening them during East Side stabbing call, police say

Officers were initially responding to a stabbing call just before midnight at the Knight’s Inn in the 4000 block of East Houston Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by San Antonio police officers after he allegedly threatened them with a “cutting instrument” on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

According to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report, officers were trying to communicate with the man when he threatened them and “rushed” toward the officers with a “cutting instrument.”

SAPD Chief William McManus initially said when the three officers arrived, the caller came to the door and spoke with them.

The man appeared at the door, made a threat toward the officers, and moved “aggressively” toward them, McManus said.

All three officers fired their guns, McManus said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Each SAPD police officer has two years of service, according to the report. The officers will be placed on administrative duty until further notice.

This is a developing story. KSAT will this story as more information becomes available.

