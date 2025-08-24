Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
100º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

Thomas Boykin was last seen in the 6300 block of Ridge Forest Drive

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Thomas Boykin, 78. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old San Antonio man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

Thomas Boykin was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Ridge Forest Drive.

Recommended Videos

Boykin was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, along with glasses, a cross necklace and a watch, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Boykin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Grey 2018 Nissan Frontier (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities said he may be traveling in a grey 2018 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate number LHV2864.

Anyone with any information regarding Boykin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos