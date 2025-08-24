Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment

SAN ANTONIO – A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old San Antonio man with a diagnosed cognitive impairment.

Thomas Boykin was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Ridge Forest Drive.

Boykin was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans, along with glasses, a cross necklace and a watch, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Boykin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair.

Grey 2018 Nissan Frontier (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Authorities said he may be traveling in a grey 2018 Nissan Frontier with Texas license plate number LHV2864.

Anyone with any information regarding Boykin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

