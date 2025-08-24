Mother arrested following prevention of child’s removal that prompted AMBER alert, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The mother of a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday night has been arrested for interference with child custody, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Heaviland, 38, was taken into custody at her home, just after 2 p.m. Saturday, after her 3-year-old daughter was recovered safely.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, her daughter was previously the victim of an assault, which prompted the court-ordered removal.

Child Protective Services attempted to execute the removal Thursday afternoon, the office said, but were unable to locate the child, prompting the now-cancelled AMBER alert.

Deputies attempted to contact Amber Heaviland at her residence around 5:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office, but instead encountered her brother, Dustin Heaviland.

Dustin Heaviland (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Heaviland said there were children in the house, including a 3-year-old, but did not comply with questions about the missing child’s whereabouts.

When deputies returned to the location, they said Dustin admitted to lying to protect Amber.

Dustin told deputies the two had been there, but she left with the child and did not tell him where they were going.

He was subsequently arrested for interference with child custody and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 8 a.m. Friday, according to jail records. Dustin bonded out shortly after 5:30 p.m. that evening.

