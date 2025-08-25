San Antonio resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. There is an $865 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night, March 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after buying the winning ticket at a local H-E-B.

The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 17238 Bulverde Road on the city’s North Side, according to a Monday news release.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (15-46-61-63-64) but missed the red Powerball number 1, the release stated. The ticket also won an additional $4.

The total prize was worth $1,000,004 for the drawing on Aug. 18.

Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers, the release stated.

Drawings are announced each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

