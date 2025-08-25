San Antonio resident claims $1 million Powerball prize

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after buying the winning ticket at a local H-E-B.
The ticket was purchased at the H-E-B at 17238 Bulverde Road on the city’s North Side, according to a Monday news release.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (15-46-61-63-64) but missed the red Powerball number 1, the release stated. The ticket also won an additional $4.
The total prize was worth $1,000,004 for the drawing on Aug. 18.
Powerball grand prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the grand prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers, the release stated.
Drawings are announced each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings.
