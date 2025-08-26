Archdiocese of San Antonio to announce transfer of new archbishop from Detroit

Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda is transferring to the Archdiocese of San Antonio to continue his ministry work, the Vatican announced Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio is expected to announce the transfer of a new archbishop to the administration, according to a news release.

The transfer will be discussed during a Tuesday morning press conference.

Auxiliary Bishop Jose Arturo Cepeda, a San Antonio native, is returning to San Antonio from the Detroit Archdiocese. Pope Leo XIV announced the transfer on Tuesday morning, the release said.

Cepeda, 56, will assist Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, Auxiliary Bishop Michael Boulette and Auxiliary Bishop Gary Janak with administration efforts.

Cepeda will continue his ministry work in San Antonio, a spokesperson for the archdiocese said.

García-Siller has served as archbishop since 2010. The archdiocese oversees 19 counties, the release said.

Leo, the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Chruch, assumed the top position at the Catholic Church earlier this year after the passing of Pope Francis.

