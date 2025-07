KERRVILLE, Texas – San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller is presiding over Mass in Kerrville, the site of deadly flooding.

The Mass at 11 a.m. Sunwill be livestreamed in this article on KSAT and KSAT Plus.

García-Siller told Catholic Television of San Antonio he has visited Kerrville to visit affected families to offer prayers, comfort and support.

Gov. Greg Abbott has also declared Sunday a day of prayer for the state.

Read the latest: