Authorities ID man killed by 3 SAPD officers while responding to apparent mental health call

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who police say was killed by three San Antonio police officers responding to an apparent mental health call.

Justin Hernandez, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said Monday night. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers found Hernandez attempting to self-harm, according to the department, just before midnight at the Knight’s Inn in the 4000 block of East Houston St.

All three officers fired their guns, according to SAPD Chief William McManus. Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a Sunday preliminary report, officers said they were attempting to communicate with Hernandez when he threatened the officers. Police said Hernandez allegedly “rushed” toward the officers with a “cutting instrument.”

No other injuries were reported.

McManus initially said the officers were responding to a call from someone else in the room, but the report does not mention any other individuals involved.

The officers have been placed on administrative duty until further notice, SAPD said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

