6-year-old boy dies at hospital after being hit by truck on West Side, SAPD says

A child was fatally struck by a vehicle on the West Side, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – A 6-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck on the West Side while “riding a toy,” according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the 400 block of Amires Place, not far from N. 38th Street.

The boy was riding the toy down a driveway onto Amires Place when the driver of a truck heading eastbound struck the child, police said.

Police stated that the boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

The driver is not expected to face criminal charges, as he remained on the scene and provided assistance to the boy after the crash, SAPD said.

