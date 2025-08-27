Dinners with David: Family-Style Lasagna

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is lasagna that serves 12 pieces— that’s enough for a family of four with leftovers.

⸻

Ingredients (from your H-E-B receipt)

• 1 lb Ground Beef (H-E-B Ground Chub, 16 oz)

• 1 pack H-E-B Mozzarella Cheese, Coarse Shred (16 oz)

• 1 shaker H-E-B Grated Parmesan Cheese

• 1 container H-E-B Whole Milk Ricotta (15 oz)

• 1 jar H-E-B Tomato & Basil Sauce

• 1 pack H-E-B Lasagna Pasta

(Plus pantry staples: olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes if you like a kick.)

⸻

Directions

1. Make the sauce base

• Pour your jar of H-E-B Tomato & Alfredo Sauce into a saucepan.

• Fill the empty jar with water, shake, and pour that into the pot.

• Add a drizzle of olive oil and bring it to a light simmer.

2. Cook the beef

• In a skillet, cook down the ground beef over medium-high heat.

• Break it apart with a spoon so it’s evenly browned.

• Season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning.

3. Boil the pasta

• Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

• Cook lasagna noodles for about 8 minutes until al dente.

• Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside.

4. Mix the cheese filling

• In a bowl, combine:

• Half the mozzarella

• Half the grated parmesan

• All the ricotta

• A drizzle of olive oil

• Italian seasoning

• Mix until smooth.

5. Layer the lasagna

• In a 9x13 baking dish, start with sauce on the bottom.

• Add noodles → meat → ricotta mixture → mozzarella → more sauce.

• Repeat layers until the dish is full.

• Finish with noodles, sauce, all remaining mozzarella, and parmesan on top.

6. Bake it

• Cover with foil and bake at 375°F for 30 minutes.

• Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes until the top is bubbly and golden.

7. Rest & serve

• Let it sit for 15–20 minutes before cutting.

• Slice into 12 squares, serve, and enjoy!