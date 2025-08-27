Dinners with David: Family-Style Lasagna

KSAT’s David Elder walks you through a dinner you can make for $20 or less. On the menu today is lasagna that serves 12 pieces— that’s enough for a family of four with leftovers.
Ingredients (from your H-E-B receipt)
• 1 lb Ground Beef (H-E-B Ground Chub, 16 oz)
• 1 pack H-E-B Mozzarella Cheese, Coarse Shred (16 oz)
• 1 shaker H-E-B Grated Parmesan Cheese
• 1 container H-E-B Whole Milk Ricotta (15 oz)
• 1 jar H-E-B Tomato & Basil Sauce
• 1 pack H-E-B Lasagna Pasta
(Plus pantry staples: olive oil, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper and red pepper flakes if you like a kick.)
Directions
1. Make the sauce base
• Pour your jar of H-E-B Tomato & Alfredo Sauce into a saucepan.
• Fill the empty jar with water, shake, and pour that into the pot.
• Add a drizzle of olive oil and bring it to a light simmer.
2. Cook the beef
• In a skillet, cook down the ground beef over medium-high heat.
• Break it apart with a spoon so it’s evenly browned.
• Season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning.
3. Boil the pasta
• Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
• Cook lasagna noodles for about 8 minutes until al dente.
• Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Set aside.
4. Mix the cheese filling
• In a bowl, combine:
• Half the mozzarella
• Half the grated parmesan
• All the ricotta
• A drizzle of olive oil
• Italian seasoning
• Mix until smooth.
5. Layer the lasagna
• In a 9x13 baking dish, start with sauce on the bottom.
• Add noodles → meat → ricotta mixture → mozzarella → more sauce.
• Repeat layers until the dish is full.
• Finish with noodles, sauce, all remaining mozzarella, and parmesan on top.
6. Bake it
• Cover with foil and bake at 375°F for 30 minutes.
• Remove foil and bake another 10 minutes until the top is bubbly and golden.
7. Rest & serve
• Let it sit for 15–20 minutes before cutting.
• Slice into 12 squares, serve, and enjoy!