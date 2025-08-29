1 dead in crash on North Side, Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the North Side, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened around 3:50 a.m. Friday on Wurzbach Parkway near Starcrest Drive, according to Transguide.

Two westbound lanes were closed for several hours, but reopened around 7:15 a.m.

Details around the crash are unclear, though KSAT has reached out to San Antonio police for more information.

The ME’s office has not yet identified the victim, and their cause and manner of death are not known.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.

