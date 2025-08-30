Free teeth cleanings, dental care offered again Monday during annual event at Risas Dental

SAN ANTONIO – Risas Dental and Braces will offer free dental care Monday during its 14th annual Labor of Love event, according to a news release.

The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to noon at its Culebra Meadows location on 7895 Culebra Road.

Care services are on a first-come, first-served basis and include free cleanings, fillings, simple extractions, exams and X-rays. Patients are eligible to receive one treatment of their choice, the release states.

The dental event will also feature music, food and activities for the community.

Risas treated 115 patients in San Antonio last year during the event, providing more than $31,000 in free care.

For those unable to attend, Risas Dental and Braces offers a $10 exam and X-ray for new, uninsured patients year-round.

For more information, visit Risas Dental’s website.

