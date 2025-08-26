University Health, Bexar County’s free drive-thru flu shot event returns to San Antonio

No cost flu shots events will take place on designated dates in September and October.

SAN ANTONIO – University Health and Bexar County are launching their sixth annual series of free drive-thru flu vaccination events as part of their community immunization partnership.

No-cost flu shots will be available at four locations across San Antonio from September to October. Each event runs from 8 a.m. to noon and is open to adults and children 6 months and older.

Registration is required for all participants. University Health officials noted that COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these events.

Drive-thru flu shot events:

• Saturday, Sept. 13: Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores’ Precinct 1 Satellite Office, 3505 Pleasanton Road

• Saturday, Sept. 20: Freeman Coliseum, 3201 East Houston Street, hosted by Commissioner Tommy Calvert

• Saturday, Oct. 11: Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 West, hosted by Commissioner Grant Moody

• Saturday, Oct. 25: Gustafson Stadium, 7001 Culebra Road, hosted by Commissioner Justin Rodriguez

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.