💃 Things to do this Labor Day: Live entertainment, local artists, family-friendly activities

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio will host several events as part of the Labor Day weekend.

Celebrate Labor Day at Market Square with live entertainment, food vendors, and family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also happening along the San Antonio River Walk near the Chamber of Commerce and Shops at Rivercenter, local artists and vendors will set up for an Artisan Labor Day Market, kicking off at 11 a.m. on Monday.

For those planning to drive out of town for Labor Day, gas prices in San Antonio are averaging $2.76 per gallon. While there have been recent fluctuations at the pump, that may soon change.

“It’s actually hoped over the next couple of weeks or so that prices should actually start to moderate and come down,” GasBuddy petroleum analyst Matt McClain said.

