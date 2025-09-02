Authorities ID man killed by SAPD officers after pointing shotgun at them

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot by San Antonio police officers last week.

Jaime Gonzalez, 41, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Recommended Videos

SAPD officers responded to a call for shots fired after 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cherry Street.

During a news conference, SAPD Chief William McManus told reporters that Gonzalez, who was a nearby resident, got involved in an altercation with two drivers on the road.

Gonzalez went home to retrieve a shotgun before firing multiple shots in the air, McManus said.

According to McManus, Gonzalez pointed the shotgun at officers responding to the scene. As a result, the chief said the officers shot and killed Gonzalez in his backyard.

Gonzalez did not fire gunshots directly at the officers.

The officers who shot Gonzalez have around six years of service with the department, McManus said.

Gonzalez had a history of disturbance calls prior to Friday and was alone at the home when the shooting happened, according to McManus.

The two drivers he confronted cooperated with authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, there have been seven calls for service to the home on Cherry Street. Records obtained by KSAT show that two of which were disturbance-related.

Read also: