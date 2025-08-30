Neighbors reflect on ‘disturbing’ deadly SAPD shooting; officers say a man pointed a gun at them

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple San Antonio police officers shot and killed a 41-year-old man Friday morning just east of downtown San Antonio.

According to SAPD, three people who were driving separate vehicles were arguing when a man grabbed a shotgun and then started firing into the air. Someone then called 911.

“The neighborhood was swarmed with police,” neighbor Jesse King told KSAT.

When police arrived, SAPD Chief William McManus said the suspect pointed the shotgun at the officers. In turn, the officers shot and killed the man in his backyard.

The person has not yet been identified but KSAT has since learned the man’s age.

Some neighbors were shocked about the shooting. Other considered the incident as a normal occurrence.

“There’s always shootings,” one neighbor, Cindy, said.

“This neighborhood is no worse or no better than anybody else,” another neighbor, Evelyn, said. “There’s crime everywhere.”

KSAT requested and received the list of 911 calls made to the man’s home.

Since Jan. 1, 2025, there have been seven 911 calls. Two of the seven 911 calls appeared to be related to Friday’s shooting before and after officers came to the scene.

“The fact that someone died is, you know, it’s disturbing,” King said.

Other neighbors said it could have been prevented.

“Do gun buybacks, you know,” King said. “Less guns would help.”

“They need to patrol the areas a little bit better,” Evelyn said.

Overall, however, neighbors said they feel safe living near North Cherry Street.

“From a safety perspective, I always feel very safe down here,” Ryan Burton said. “You got to be cognizant. We’re still in the city, but yeah, I do feel safe.”

More related coverage of this story on KSAT: